Netflix New Releases This Week: December 13 to December 19, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December kicking into full swing and the holiday approaching, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/13-12/19
December 13
- Eye in the Sky
December 14
- The Future Diary — Netflix Series
- Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
- The Challenge: Season 12
- The Challenge: Season 25
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
- The Giver
- The Hand of God — Netflix Film
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear: Season 5
- Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
December 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
- A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
- Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
- Darkest Hour
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
December 17
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
- The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 18
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
- Oldboy
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series