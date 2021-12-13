Netflix New Releases This Week: December 13 to December 19, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December kicking into full swing and the holiday approaching, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/13-12/19

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary — Netflix Series

Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

The Giver

The Hand of God — Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series