PATRÓN Tequila is teaming up with an illustrious trio of artists for the brand’s new “Simple Yet Perfect” campaign — which features award-winning singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, Grammy-nominated Amber Mark, and genre-bending singer-songwriter/instrumentalist Fousheé.

For the campaign, the trio delivers an a capella version of the beloved ballad “Gracias a la Vida,” a song that is in the Grammy Hall of Fame. “Gracias a la Vida” translates to “Thank You To Life.”

“The first time I heard ‘Gracias a la Vida’ I knew right away it was a very special song. The lyrics are filled with present moment gratitude and love. The world needs more of that these days,” Jessie Reyez said in a statement. “I’m honored to bring it to life today with PATRÓN Tequila, a brand I respect for how they honor tradition, Latino heritage and passion.”

The song will be featured in a new TV ad and in the music video created by MullenLowe LA which you can see above.

“PATRÓN Tequila is passionately handcrafted by our familia at Hacienda PATRÓN – bold innovators committed to artfully combining a few, natural ingredients to create the world’s number one tequila,” said Kathy Parker, President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, PATRÓN Tequila. “With this campaign, the powerful voices of these three talented artists mirror the story of our artisanal tequila-making process, preserving the beautiful, rich character of our ingredients, while delivering perfection in every drop.”

PATRÓN prides itself in its natural ingredients which includes 100 percent Blue Weber agave.

The PATRÓN “Simple Yet Perfect” campaign will also be available in 60, 30, and 15-second versions across broadcast and digital platforms, and can be viewed on Instagram and on YouTube.

VIEW GALLERY