‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Boat Wins Christmas Lights Contest; Gets Disqualified

The award for “Best in Show” at the Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade in Virginia will have to be returned.

According to reports, Captain Bill Berger’s boat won the contest with its “Let’s Go Brandon” and “FJB” themed lighting display. “FJB” means “F*ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” has been used by conservatives as a more acceptable way to say “FJB” and express their displeasure with the current president.

After being named the winner, Berger’s boat was disqualified just 48 hours later for being too political.

The Yorktown Foundation, which oversees the parade, says it must remain apolitical because it is a nonprofit corporation and the lighting display didn’t keep in the nature of the holiday spirit.

A boat with “Let’s go Brandon” Christmas lights won the holiday parade. Then the prize was revoked. https://t.co/3mIsNi3ymu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 9, 2021

“First, we apologize to our Boat Parade participants for not providing clear guidance on the family-friendly holiday theme and the requirement for an apolitical message,” a statement said.

“To all the spectators in Yorktown on Saturday night, we apologize about the disruption to the holiday festivities, and we especially apologize to our family and friends in attendance that may have had to explain to their children the political nature of the message.”

Berger thinks the foundation was pressured to remove his boat as the winner, while adding: “We have a horrible president. Is it inappropriate? In today’s world, I don’t think so.”