Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct.

A Chicago jury found the Empire actor guilty on Thursday for faking his own hate crime and falsely reporting the incident. Smollett had claimed he was attacked by two men who beat him and threw chemicals on him while throwing racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett claimed that the attackers were Donald Trump supporters.

However, that never happened, and it was discovered that Smollett actually paid two brothers to go along with the staged attack.

BREAKING: Chicago jury finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts for filing a false police report.

The brothers who are from Nigeria, Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, admitted that Smollett recruited them for the hoax.

As a result of the guilty verdict, Smollett now faces a possible three-year prison sentence and he will likely have to pay restitution to Chicago for the amount spent on the investigation which totaled $130,000.

Smollett will remain free pending sentencing.