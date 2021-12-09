Instagram Bringing Back ‘Version’ Of Chronological Feed Next Year

The one main complaint every Instagram user has had for users is the lack of order when it comes to their feed.

Instagram did away with the chronological feed back in 2016 and allowed an algorithm to take control of what users see. After years of complaints, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced this week that “a version” of the chronological feed will be returning next year.

“We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order,” Instagram said in a statement.

“We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year!”

Just how functional the new version of the chronological timeline will be remains to be see, but anything has to be better than getting random posts that you have no interest in.