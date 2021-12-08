Netflix has announced its first-ever stand-up comedy festival, and there will be plenty of people upset with the lineup after Dave Chappelle was named one of the headliners for the event.

“Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival” will take place from April 28 to May 8 in Los Angeles. The mega-festival will run for 11 days, across 25 venues, with 130 comics.

Chappelle, whose recent special The Closer was surrounded with plenty of controversy and boycotts, will headline The Hollywood Bowl. Kevin Hart will headline a show at Crypto.com Arena, Gabriel Iglesias will become the first stand-up comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, and Bill Burr and John Mulaney will headline events at The Forum.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s director of stand-up and comedy formats, in a statement. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our lineup of comedians can’t wait to bring much-needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new faces in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Other comedians include: Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Cristela Alonzo, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, and Tina Fey.

Presales will be available December 7 and tickets for all events will go on sale December 10 at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.