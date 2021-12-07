The world’s largest edible brownie is going to be up for sale in Massachusetts on Wednesday, which just so happens to be National Brownie Day.

A company called MariMed is launching its Bubby’s Baked edible line and decided to come up with an absurd brownie to generate attention. The brownie weighs a whopping 850 pounds and contains 20,000mg of THC, according to TMZ.

The brownie will be sold and distributed in pieces across the state to medical marijuana patients.

What’s big, delicious & filled with cannabis? Weighing in at 850lbs., it’s the World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie, presented by our new brand, Bubby's Baked. Bubby’s are made from scratch with full-spectrum cannabis. Read more here https://t.co/yu7GP3mqxd #MariMed #edible pic.twitter.com/pcmUzAJdPj — MariMed (@MariMed_Inc) December 7, 2021

“We wanted to do something big to celebrate the launch of our Bubby’s Baked infused baked goods line, and what could be bigger than the World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie,” Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer at MariMed, told TMZ.

So, what does it take to make an edible that big? 1,344 eggs, 81 pounds of flour, A LOT of sugar, and plenty of THC.

If anyone is able to get their hands on a piece, enjoy the ride.