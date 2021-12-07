This Boozy Ice Cream Is Perfect For Your Holiday Celebrations

With the holiday season upon us, there is plenty of planning that needs to be put into parties for your holiday of choice and the new year.

While some of us can get trapped into serving and indulging in the same old foods and drinks each and every year, Vera Wang PARTY is ready to add some sparkle to the season and mix things up with a new collaboration with Aubi & Ramsa premium ice cream.

The two brands came together to introduce a boozy ice cream collab, The Hibiscus Bellini Sorbet. The prosecco sorbet has tasting notes described as “floral hibiscus, rose hips, cranberry & cinnamon.”

The treat costs just $9 on the Aubi & Ramsa online store and is also available in Aubi & Ramsa stores in Las Vegas, Miami, New York City, and Tampa.

And if you need some bubbly for your New Year celebration, Vera Wang PARTY prosecco is just $25, so why not add some extra flair while you ring in 2022.