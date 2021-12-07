Man Faces 20 Years In Prison For Selling Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

A Maryland man who bragged he was “gonna be rich” after selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media is in some major trouble with the law.

Amar Salim Shabazz, 23, has been charged with mail fraud and obstruction of justice after he purchased over 600 fake cards through a foreign online marketplace and had them shipped to the United States, the Department of Justice announced.

Unfortunately for Shabazz, the package was intercepted Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Shabazz is facing up to 20 years in prison on the charges.

“CBP officers seized a shipment sent to Shabazz’s address with the name, ‘MAR SHA’ and Shabazz’s telephone number,” investigators said. “The carrier’s website noted the package had been delayed at U.S. Customs. Shabazz then allegedly searched the phrase ‘customs inspection packages VACCINATION cards’ and viewed a video titled, ‘FBI investigating fake vaccination cards.'”

Shabazz reportedly advertised his fake cards for $60 and $75 each in the comments section of YouTube videos and social media posts.

You’re going to need to be smarter than that if you want to get away with a federal crime, Shabazz.

Let this also be a reminder that the vaccine is free — which is way cheaper than paying any fine for getting caught with a fake card and potentially serving jail time.