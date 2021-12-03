A new posthumous Juice WRLD track has dropped and this time it is a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

On Friday, the new track titled “Wandered to LA” hit streaming services on Friday, December 3. The track is from Juice WRLD’s upcoming posthumous album Fighting Demons which is set to drop next Friday, December 10.

“Wandered to LA” arrives one day after what would have been the late rapper’s 23rd birthday.

“I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence,” his mother Carmella Wallace wrote in a letter to her son on Thursday.

You can check out the Juice & Bieber collab below.

Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber – ‘Wandered To LA’ (Audio & Lyrics)

[Intro: Juice WRLD]

I wandered to LA, wandered to LA

True story[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore

Little did I know, I’d find a little more

Love at my hotel room door

From the bed to the hotel room floor

I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore

Little did I know, I’d find a little more

Love at my hotel room door

[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

Maybe it’s the love, maybe it’s the drugs

Maybe it’s because my girlfriend is the plug

Cocaine strums like guitar chords

She loves drugs, she goes hardcore

She’s hidin’ from the truth, it’s under the rug

Maybe it’s because the lies, they fill the room

You see the ghost on her front porch

You see the blood at her front door

We were doin’ Xans in a Honda Accord

Lookin’ at the things that we couldn’t afford

Fantasies became reality, but only for one of us

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore

Little did I know, I’d find a little more

Love at my hotel room door

From the bed to the hotel room floor[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Pillowtalkin’ ’bout our future and our dreams

Speakin’ ’bout how life ain’t really as it seems

Reminiscin’ ’bout the days you broke my heart

Thankful that we worked it out, we come so far (Come so far)

Say you gotta give me space and let me breathe (Let me breathe)

Say you gotta give me lovin’, that I need (That I need)

Still we gotta focus on the little things (Little things)

Never wanna end up how we used to be (Used to be)

And I don’t wanna hear you say-ay (Say-ay)

That you don’t want to be with me (Be with me)

Especially when you need some company (Company)

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore

Little did I know, I’d find a little more

Love at my hotel room door

From the bed to the hotel room floor

Wandered to LA hopin’ to explore

Little did I know, I’d find a little more

Love at my hotel room door

From the bed to the hotel room floor

[Outro: Juice WRLD]

Ooh, ooh, I’m the elephant in the room

Ooh, ooh, my nightmares are startin’ to come true