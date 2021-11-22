Netflix New Releases This Week: November 22 to November 28, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November winding down, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/22 – 11/28
Nov. 22
Outlaws — Netflix Film
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film
Bruised — Netflix Film
Robin Robin — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series
True Story — Netflix Series
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Super Crooks — Netflix Series
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary
Green Snake — Netflix Film
Light the Night — Netflix Series
School of Chocolate — Netflix Series
Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film
Nov. 28
Elves — Netflix Series