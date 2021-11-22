Netflix New Releases This Week: November 22 to November 28, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November winding down, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/22 – 11/28

Nov. 22

Outlaws — Netflix Film

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film

Bruised — Netflix Film

Robin Robin — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series

True Story — Netflix Series

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Super Crooks — Netflix Series

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary

Green Snake — Netflix Film

Light the Night — Netflix Series

School of Chocolate — Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film

Nov. 28

Elves — Netflix Series