Tiger King 2 is finally here.

On Wednesday, November 17, Netflix dropped the second season of the viral sensation that dropped at exactly the right time and gave the world something to talk about during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the second season of the show highlights the continued mayhem and Joe Exotic’s fight for freedom.

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, makes a few appearances throughout the series with phone calls from prison.

There is also no shortage of entertaining characters, but will the series be able to reclaim the grip it had on everyone? Will there be more memes to take the internet by storm? Or will we all be left feeling underwhelmed? There’s only one way to find out.

All of the information you need to watch Tiger King 2 can be seen below.

‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 3:00 AM EST

