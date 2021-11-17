The Staples Center is getting a new name.
Late Tuesday night, it was reported that the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers will be renamed Crypto.com Arena as part of a new deal which is “believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, the new deal will be worth a whopping $700 million.
The name change will happen on December 25.
A look at the new branding 👀 https://t.co/5dMAaBaL0h pic.twitter.com/oB41e3YqTJ
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2021
The Staples Center is also home to the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
Additional details include:
More details via @danprimack:
➖ 20-year naming rights agreement
➖ Total value exceeds $700 million
➖ In 2009, Staples negotiated with AEG for permanent naming rights
➖ In 2019, AEG bought back the naming rights from Staples
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2021
Of course, good luck trying to get people to stop calling the venue the Staples Center.