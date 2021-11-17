Staples Center Is Getting Renamed Crypto.com Arena In Major Branding Deal

|

The Staples Center is getting a new name.

Late Tuesday night, it was reported that the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers will be renamed Crypto.com Arena as part of a new deal which is “believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new deal will be worth a whopping $700 million.

The name change will happen on December 25.

The Staples Center is also home to the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Additional details include:

Of course, good luck trying to get people to stop calling the venue the Staples Center.

Protected: 5 Most Unforgettable Horses in Preakness History
Protected: 5 Most Unforgettable Horses in Preakness History
Read More:
SportsLos Angeles Clippers,los angeles lakers,NBA,News
  • 10678531520930918