The Staples Center is getting a new name.

Late Tuesday night, it was reported that the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers will be renamed Crypto.com Arena as part of a new deal which is “believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new deal will be worth a whopping $700 million.

The name change will happen on December 25.

A look at the new branding 👀 https://t.co/5dMAaBaL0h pic.twitter.com/oB41e3YqTJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2021

The Staples Center is also home to the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Additional details include:

More details via @danprimack: ➖ 20-year naming rights agreement ➖ Total value exceeds $700 million ➖ In 2009, Staples negotiated with AEG for permanent naming rights ➖ In 2019, AEG bought back the naming rights from Staples — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2021

Of course, good luck trying to get people to stop calling the venue the Staples Center.