It has finally arrived. The first trailer for Scream, the upcoming 2022 film from directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, dropped on Tuesday morning.

Spyglass Media and Paramount are behind the newest installment of the iconic horror franchise which originated from filmmaker Wes Craven, who died in 2014 after Scream 4.

Scream reunites original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, while welcoming new faces like Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega.

You can check out the trailer below.

Scream is set to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.