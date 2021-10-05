Dave Chappelle‘s new Netflix stand-up comedy special The Closer is now streaming. The comedian’s sixth special for the streaming network dropped on Tuesday, October 5, and the reviews are already flying out.

The special closes out an era that has given us some incredible works like The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones.

Netflix announced the trailer at the end of September with a teaser.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says as the trailer begins “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

The trailer shows highlights from his past stand-up specials on Netflix.

You can check out the official trailer for The Closer below.

Dave Chappelle ‘The Closer’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Time: 3:00 AM EST

In 2017, Chappelle dropped four stand-up specials despite his lucrative deal with Netflix only requiring three. The specials were titled The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelation. In 2019, he followed up with Sticks & Stones.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of original documentary and comedy, in a statement when the deal with Netflix was first announced. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”

