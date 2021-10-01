Ex-ESPN boss John Skipper, who is now the leading man at Meadowlark Media, is interested in some high-profile, recently available personalities.

While speaking with Front Office Sports this week, Skipper admitted that he is interested in former ESPN employees Michelle Beadle and Katie Nolan. Nolan announced earlier this week that she has parted ways with ESPN.

“Yes, I enjoyed working with them. Yes, I think they’re talented. Of course, Meadowlark would be interested,” Skipper told Front Office Sports. “I have had good experiences in the past working with both Michelle and Katie. I think they’re both very talented individuals.

“At Meadowlark, we do want to recruit talented people. We’re prepared to recruit people — and give them editorial freedom — in what they say. We’re interested in people we think can range across a variety of genres. They both qualify for all that.”

Skipper worked with Beadle and Nolan before stepping down from his role as president at ESPN in December 2017 due to struggles with substance addiction.

Beadle has been out of the television business since 2019 when her contract with ESPN was bought out. However, she is reportedly planning on a return to the business in time for the 2021-22 NBA season.