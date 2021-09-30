Dave Chappelle ‘The Closer’ Trailer, Release Date & Info

Dave Chappelle is coming back to Netflix for his sixth comedy special on the streaming service. The special, titled The Closer, is set to drop on October 5 and close out an era that has given us some incredible works like The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones.

Netflix announced the trailer on Tuesday afternoon with a teaser.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says as the trailer begins “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

The trailer shows highlights from his past stand-up specials on Netflix.

You can check out the official trailer for The Closer below.

Dave Chappelle ‘The Closer’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

In 2017, Chappelle dropped four stand-up specials despite his lucrative deal with Netflix only requiring three. The specials were titled The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelation. In 2019, he followed up with Sticks & Stones.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of original documentary and comedy, in a statement when the deal with Netflix was first announced. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”

Let’s see what the GOAT gives us next.