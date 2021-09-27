Weed Strain of the Week: Guava Kush

|

As the years go by and the youth become the adults, weed has assimilated itself more and more into everyday life, and therefore, everyday business. Medical marijuana, commercial marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, literal marijuana commercials, edible marijuana, marijuana oil, marijuana magazines, and now, COED marijuana articles. Everybody else in the United States seems to be getting in on the reefer madness, so we’ve decided to do the same by introducing a new franchise: Weed Strain of the Week.
When I think of weed strains, the first thing that comes to mind is the 2008 stoner comedy classic Pineapple Express. In one of the earliest scenes of the movie, Saul explains to Dale how fire his newest strain of marijuana — Pineapple Express — is by only referring to previous strains that Dale had smoked.
The strain “Super Red Espresso Snowflake” always stood out because it’s the perfect skewering of drug dealers who tried tell you what kind of strain you were buying: they were really just making shit up. However, now that legal marijuana and dispensaries exist, actual marijuana strains are more prevalent than ever, so we figured it’s time we start learning them all, one by one.
This week’s Weed Strain of the Week? Guava Kush.

Guava Kush

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdRKckbF4Zr/?tagged=guavakush

Species: Hybrid

About (via Cannasos):

Guava Kush cannabis strain is a 65/35 Sativa dominant hybrid. The herb competed in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Her buds are colored dark and light green, boast a forest of amber hairs and trichomes. They taste and smell of fruit. Guava Kush’s THC levels are reported to be 21%. She is sold exclusively in Oregon and Los Angeles. Guava Kush is good for evening and daytime medical and recreational use.

Type of High (via Cannasos):

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif;”>Guava Kush marijuana strain induces moderate cerebral euphoria and body buzz. Energizes the mind, boosts creativity, prompts giggles, uplifts mood, alleviates depression. Relaxes the body, relieves stress, has mild analgesic properties.- Effects

Leafly

Flavors:

Leafly

COED’s Weed Strain of the Week is a recurring series. You can find all the previous entries below:

Sour Diesel: Marijuana Strain Information & Details

Sour Diesel: Marijuana Strain Information & Details


Blue Dream: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

Blue Dream: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


Jack Herer: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

Jack Herer: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


OG Kush: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

OG Kush: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


COED's Weed Strain of the Week: Headband

COED's Weed Strain of the Week: Headband


Northern Lights: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

Northern Lights: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


Green Crack: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

Green Crack: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


Bubba Kush: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

Bubba Kush: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


Granddaddy Purple :Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

Granddaddy Purple :Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


White Widow: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts

White Widow: Marijuana Strain Information, History & Facts


Weed Strain of the Week: Grape Ape

Weed Strain of the Week: Grape Ape


Cotton Candy Kush: Marijuana Strain Information & Details

Cotton Candy Kush: Marijuana Strain Information & Details

Protected: The Future of Smartphones
Protected: The Future of Smartphones
Read More:
CultureMarijuana,Weed
  • 10678531520930918