Penn State Suspends Over 100 Students For Missing Required COVID Tests

Penn State has suspended more than 100 students for missing their required COVID-19 tests.

A total of 117 students have been placed on interim suspension for failing to miss their required weekly testing for the past three weeks in compliance with university policy, according to a statement from the university.

Students who are suspended may not participate in classes, in-person or remotely; are not allowed on University property; and may not attend any Penn State-sponsored events, programs, and activities, including football games.

“It’s important that both students and employees comply with our testing requirement, and we have done everything we reasonably can to ensure that these students are aware of their obligation and do what they must to honor it,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs.

“The last thing we want is to suspend them. I’m sorry these students did not follow our repeated admonitions and warnings, and I hope they will make the correction necessary. Others should not repeat their mistake, and everyone who can be should be vaccinated and should upload their data to us as soon as possible.”

Students can have their suspensions rescinded if they upload proof of vaccination or undergo a COVID-19 test on campus.