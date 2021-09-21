Willie Garson Cause Of Death: ‘White Collar’ Star Dies At 57

Willie Garson, the star actor known for his roles as Mozzie in White Collar and Stanford Blatch in Sex in the City, has passed away at age 57.

Garson’s son confirmed his father’s passing in a heartbreaking post on social media.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” Nathen Garson wrote on Instagram.

“You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, TMZ reported that Garson has been battling cancer.

Our deepest condolences go out to Garson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

