LOOK: The Rock Reacts To Viral Police Officer Doppelganger

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been alerted of his uncanny lookalike.

The entertainment megastar took to social media on Tuesday to comment on Eric Fields, a police officer who has gone viral for being The Rock’s doppelganger.

After learning of the identical appearance, The Rock shouted out Fields on Twitter and praised him for his line of work. As an added bonus, The Rock invited Fields for drinks someday in the future.

“Oh shit! Wow,” The Rock wrote. “Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

Now that’s about as viral as you can go.

Sure, it’s one thing to have people telling you that you look like an iconic celebrity like The Rock, but it’s another thing altogether to have that celebrity acknowledge your appearance. Well done, Eric Fields. And keep up the good work keeping everyone safe.