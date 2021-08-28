English Premier League Schedule 2021: Every Game on Matchday 3

The time is here to kick off another busy weekend of action in the English Premier League this season with Matchday 3.

This weekend’s action kicks off with Manchester City vs Arsenal morning. The action wraps up on Sunday, August 29 with another full slate of games including Wolves vs. Manchester United.

Every Premier League game will air across the NBCUniversal networks which includes NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo. The games will also be streamed on the Peacock streaming service and NBC Sports app.

When will your favorite team be taking the field?

A full look at the English Premier League schedule for this weekend (Matchday 3) can be seen below.

English Premier League Matchday 3 Schedule

Saturday, August 28

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., Peacock Premium

Newcastle vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m., Peacock Premium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m., NBC Sports Network, Universo

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 10:00 a.m., Peacock Premium

Norwich City vs. Leicester City, 10:00 a.m., Peacock Premium

Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 10:00 a.m., CNBC

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m., NBC, Telemundo

Sunday, August 29

Burnley vs. Leeds United, 9:00 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Tottenham vs. Watford, 9:00 a.m., Peacock Premium

Wolves vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network