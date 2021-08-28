English Premier League Schedule 2021: Every Game on Matchday 3

The time is here to kick off another busy weekend of action in the English Premier League this season with Matchday 3.
This weekend’s action kicks off with Manchester City vs Arsenal morning. The action wraps up on Sunday, August 29 with another full slate of games including Wolves vs. Manchester United.
Every Premier League game will air across the NBCUniversal networks which includes NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo. The games will also be streamed on the Peacock streaming service and NBC Sports app.
When will your favorite team be taking the field?
A full look at the English Premier League schedule for this weekend (Matchday 3) can be seen below.
English Premier League Matchday 3 Schedule
Saturday, August 28
- Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., Peacock Premium
- Newcastle vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m., Peacock Premium
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m., NBC Sports Network, Universo
- West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 10:00 a.m., Peacock Premium
- Norwich City vs. Leicester City, 10:00 a.m., Peacock Premium
- Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 10:00 a.m., CNBC
- Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m., NBC, Telemundo
Sunday, August 29
- Burnley vs. Leeds United, 9:00 a.m., NBC Sports Network
- Tottenham vs. Watford, 9:00 a.m., Peacock Premium
- Wolves vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network