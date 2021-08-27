Sonic Uncorked Slushes: 3 Wine-Inspired Flavors Released

Sonic has unveiled its new line of Uncorked Slushes, which will include three wine-inspired flavors. The drinks are non-alcoholic but pack the flavor of real wine drinks.

The drinks will be available at participating Sonic locations beginning on August 30 and running through September 26 or while supplies last. If you stop by Sonic during happy hour, the beverage will be half price.

The three refreshing flavors are:

Strawberry Frosé blends real strawberries and refreshing notes of authentic rosé wine flavor.

blends real strawberries and refreshing notes of authentic rosé wine flavor. Red Berry Sangria layers invigorating notes of red berry sangria wine flavor with real strawberries.

layers invigorating notes of red berry sangria wine flavor with real strawberries. Peach Bellini features notes of crisp white wine infused with sweet peach flavor.

“The new Uncorked Slushes offer the perfect union between Slush and wine-inspired flavors,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development at Sonic, said in a press release. “Our culinary team is always looking for flavors that pair perfectly with the season, and the Uncorked Slushes will allow our guests to soak up every last moment of summer with each relaxing sip.”

The Uncorked Slushes are available to order in-person, online, or on the Sonic app.