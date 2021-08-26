Viral TikTok Shows Bill Gates Watching Himself Get Roasted By Chris Rock

Bill Gates may be an actual human after all.

In a viral TikTok video, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder can be seen lounging in a cabin with Chris Rock’s 2017 Netflix stand-up special Tamborine playing on the television. In the clip, Rock is viciously roasting Bill Gates.

Then, as the camera pans to Gates, he is shown taking everything in stride with a big smile.

Considering how ruthless the jokes were from Rock, who was making fun of how kids may have treated Bill Gates in school, it was a truly human moment and actually made him look relatable.

The clip, captioned “just smile through the pain,” was posted by TikTok user Zion Scott and has already amassed millions of views.

“Hey Gates, you Charlie Brown looking motherf–ker,” Rock says. “F–k you Gates, you four-eyed bitch. F–k you and your Windows, you gap-tooth motherf–ker. I’m going to smack the s–t out of you f–king Gate, Gates motherf–ker, you can’t get in the gate, Gates.”

Some people thought it was fake, but Scott explained himself in another video shortly after.

Scott, who is from Seattle, explained that he is good friends with Bill Gates’ daughter and they were all watching the stand-up special together at their cabin when the bit came on.

“So I’m really good friend with Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe, so me, Phoebe, two other friends and Bill were just watching that comedy special at their cabin and that part came on and we were all laughing super hard so we rewinded it and I started filming it, that’s what happened, not that confusing,” he said.

Sometimes TikTok can be a great place.