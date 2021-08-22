UFC Vegas 34 Walkout Songs: Kanye West, Nas, AC/DC, Lil Wayne & More

On Saturday, August 21, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 34. As is always the case, the energy at a live mixed martial arts event was evident through the broadcast — even with a limited crowd at the Apex — and a large part of the hype leading up to a bout can be the fighter’s walkout.
A walkout song can hype up those in attendance and the fighter as they make their way to the Octagon.
What songs were the soundtrack for the night?
Kanye West, Lil Wayne, AC/DC, Nas, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Vicente Fernandez, and many more were all part of the soundtrack for the night.
A full list of walkout songs from the UFC Vegas 34 can be seen below.
UFC Vegas 34 Walkout Songs
Jared Cannonier: “Go DJ” by Lil Wayne
Kelvin Gastelum: “El Palenque” by Vicente Fernandez
Mark Madsen: “Olympic Fanfare” by John Williams, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
Clay Guida: “Youth Gone Wild” by Skid Row
Parker Porter: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent
Chase Sherman: “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by Jimi Hendrix
Saidyokub Kakhramonov: “Mortals” by Warriyo feat. Laura Brehm
Trevin Jones: “Hats Off” by Lil Baby & Lil Durk feat. Travis Scott
Vinc Pichel: “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC
Austin Hubbard: “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash
Alexandre Pantoja: “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent
Brandon Royval: “Hustler’s Ambition” by 50 Cent