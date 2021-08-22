UFC Vegas 34 Walkout Songs: Kanye West, Nas, AC/DC, Lil Wayne & More

|

On Saturday, August 21, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 34. As is always the case, the energy at a live mixed martial arts event was evident through the broadcast — even with a limited crowd at the Apex — and a large part of the hype leading up to a bout can be the fighter’s walkout.

A walkout song can hype up those in attendance and the fighter as they make their way to the Octagon.

What songs were the soundtrack for the night?

Kanye West, Lil Wayne, AC/DC, Nas, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Vicente Fernandez, and many more were all part of the soundtrack for the night.

A full list of walkout songs from the UFC Vegas 34 can be seen below.

UFC Vegas 34 Walkout Songs

Jared Cannonier: “Go DJ” by Lil Wayne

Kelvin Gastelum: “El Palenque” by Vicente Fernandez

Mark Madsen: “Olympic Fanfare” by John Williams, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Clay Guida: “Youth Gone Wild” by Skid Row

Parker Porter: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent

Chase Sherman: “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by Jimi Hendrix

Saidyokub Kakhramonov: “Mortals” by Warriyo feat. Laura Brehm

Trevin Jones: “Hats Off” by Lil Baby & Lil Durk feat. Travis Scott

Vinc Pichel: “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

Austin Hubbard: “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash

Alexandre Pantoja: “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent

Brandon Royval: “Hustler’s Ambition” by 50 Cent

 

Austin Lingo: “Amazing” by Kanye West

Luis Saldana: “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

Brian Kelleher: “The Business” by Tiesto

Domingo Pilarte: “Wash Us in the Blood” by Kanye West feat. Travis Scott

Josiane Nunes: “Grandes Coisas” by Fernandinho

Bea Malecki: “Let’s Do It Again” by J Boog

William Knight: “Nuh Fraid A Nobody” by Vybz Kartel

Fabio Cherant: “Top” by Fredo Bang feat. Lil Durk

Ignacio Bahamondes: “Es Por Amor” by Estacion Paraiso

Roosevelt Roberts: “Beverly Hills” by Yung Bleu

Ramiz Brahimaj: “Favor for a Favor” by Nas feat. Scarface

Sasha Palatnikov: “El Chapo” by The Game and Skrillex

WWE SummerSlam Results 2021: Full List Of Winners
WWE SummerSlam Results 2021: Full List Of Winners
Read More:
Entertainment,MusicEntertainment,MMA,Music,News,UFC
  • 10678531520930918