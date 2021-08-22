UFC Vegas 34 Walkout Songs: Kanye West, Nas, AC/DC, Lil Wayne & More

On Saturday, August 21, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 34. As is always the case, the energy at a live mixed martial arts event was evident through the broadcast — even with a limited crowd at the Apex — and a large part of the hype leading up to a bout can be the fighter’s walkout.

A walkout song can hype up those in attendance and the fighter as they make their way to the Octagon.

What songs were the soundtrack for the night?

Kanye West, Lil Wayne, AC/DC, Nas, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Vicente Fernandez, and many more were all part of the soundtrack for the night.

A full list of walkout songs from the UFC Vegas 34 can be seen below.

UFC Vegas 34 Walkout Songs

Jared Cannonier: “Go DJ” by Lil Wayne

Kelvin Gastelum: “El Palenque” by Vicente Fernandez

Mark Madsen: “Olympic Fanfare” by John Williams, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Clay Guida: “Youth Gone Wild” by Skid Row Parker Porter: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent Chase Sherman: “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by Jimi Hendrix Saidyokub Kakhramonov: “Mortals” by Warriyo feat. Laura Brehm Trevin Jones: “Hats Off” by Lil Baby & Lil Durk feat. Travis Scott Vinc Pichel: “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC Austin Hubbard: “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash Alexandre Pantoja: “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent Brandon Royval: “Hustler’s Ambition” by 50 Cent Austin Lingo: “Amazing” by Kanye West Luis Saldana: “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath Brian Kelleher: “The Business” by Tiesto Domingo Pilarte: “Wash Us in the Blood” by Kanye West feat. Travis Scott Josiane Nunes: “Grandes Coisas” by Fernandinho Bea Malecki: “Let’s Do It Again” by J Boog William Knight: “Nuh Fraid A Nobody” by Vybz Kartel Fabio Cherant: “Top” by Fredo Bang feat. Lil Durk Ignacio Bahamondes: “Es Por Amor” by Estacion Paraiso Roosevelt Roberts: “Beverly Hills” by Yung Bleu Ramiz Brahimaj: “Favor for a Favor” by Nas feat. Scarface Sasha Palatnikov: “El Chapo” by The Game and Skrillex