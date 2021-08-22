UFC Vegas 34 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Vegas 34 took place on Saturday, August 21, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum went toe-to-toe in an effort to continue their climbs up the 185-pound ladder.

When it was all said and done, it was Cannonier who had his hand raised after a five-round war.

In the co-main event, Mark Madsen edged out a split-decision win over Clay Guida, while Parker Porter, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Vinc Pichel, and Alexandre Pantoja also scored victories on the main card.

Following the event, the top performers from the night took to the stage to take answers from the media about the night of fights. What did they have to say?

You can tune in to the UFC Vegas 34 post-fight press conference below.

UFC Vegas 34 Post-Fight Press Conference

