Man Dies At Concert At Citi Field After Falling Off Balcony

A man fell to his death while attending a concert for the Grateful Dead tribute band Death & Company at Citi Field on Friday night.

The 46-year-old man fell off of a balcony and plummeted 30 to 40 feet. He was transported to Queens’ New York-Presbyterian Hospital and later pronounced dead.

“We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones,” the New York Mets, who play home games at Citi Field, said in a statement to CNN.

A witness told the New York Daily News the man was immediately “unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived.” They added that the man was “way too drunk. You could smell it.”

Our deepest condolences go out to the man’s family and friends.