Health officials in Mississippi are urging people to avoid using the drug ivermectin as an alternative treatment for COVID-19. Now, I had to look up what ivermectin actually was, and it turns out it is a drug used to treat parasitic ringworms in livestock.

So, yes, rather than using a treatment that is promoted by the CDC or other health organizations — or getting the available vaccine — people have resorted to ingesting a cow drug.

As a result, people have been suffering from poising at an alarming rate — with 70 percent of those calls coming from people who took the drug after being advised that it was a suitable treatment for the coronavirus, according to TMZ.

The rapid spread of misinformation about ivermectin has gotten so bad, in fact, that the FDA has stepped in to issue a warning.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the statement said.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Doses of the drug can be deadly.

BTW, this drug is usually for livestock (like cows/horses) … and it’s made to fight off parasites that grow in their gut, like worms and whatnot. There have been instances where humans have also been prescribed ivermectin for similar purposes, but in way smaller doses.

TMZ provided an image that was making the rounds on social media from a livestock feed store in Mississippi that was promoting the availability of ivermectin.

You know what they say: you can’t fix stupid.