Megan Thee Stallion Lands Cover Of SI Swimsuit Issue (PHOTO)

Megan Thee Stallion has landed on the cover of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue days.

The rap star is one of three models, joining tennis sensation Naomi Osaka and actress/model Leyna Bloom, who becomes Sports Illustrated’s first transgender cover model. The three covers were unveiled by Sports Illustrated on Monday, July 19.

“If there’s one thing that our cover models have in common, it’s that they don’t have one thing in common. They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in a statement.

Megan Thee Stallion becomes the first female rapper on the cover of SI’s swimsuit issue.

“Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane. In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think,” Day wrote.

“She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate. Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honored to have her on our 2021 cover.”

Megan Thee Stallion for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editionhttps://t.co/vjmmQp2ML2 pic.twitter.com/HMa4oI2OT8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2021

