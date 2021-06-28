BET Awards Winners 2021: Complete List of Winners

The 2021 BET Awards took place over the weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Entering the ceremony, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion had the most nominations with 7 each and by the end of the night Megan Thee Stallion walked away as the big winner with wins in categories like Video of the Year for “WAP” with Cardi B, Best Collaboration, and Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year.
Did your favorite artist take home an award?
The full list of winners from the 2021 BET Awards can be seen below.
2021 BET Awards Winners
Album of the year:
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist:
Beyoncé
WINNER: H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best male R&B / pop artist:
6lack
Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best female hip hop artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist:
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Best new artist:
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
WINNER: Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best collaboration:
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best group:
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
WINNER: Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
WINNER: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET HER award:
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
WINNER: SZA – “Good Days”
Viewer’s choice award:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the year:
Cardi B – “Up”
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video director of the year:
Benny Boom
WINNER: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best international act:
Aya Nakamura (France)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
Best movie:
Coming 2 America
WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best actress:
WINNER: Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best actor:
Aldis Hodge
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars award:
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award:
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the year award:
Kyrie Irving
WINNER: Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry