The summer movie is in full swing with the latest in the GI Joe Franchise, this time circulating around the iconic assassin, Snake Eyes! Today, Paramount has released a new poster and over a two-minute-long trailer for the film, showing new footage of that warrior kicking butt and taking names!

The film stars Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais, and Andrew Koji and tells the origin story of how one man will dawn the mask and the name of Snake Eyes. Standard origin story type of structure but Snake Eyes promises nothing but very neon-esque visuals and very incredible and eye-popping hand-to-hand combat. The trailer provides fans of the GI Joe franchise and summer moviegoers exactly with what this movie should deliver. Fun action, a charismatic performance by Henry Golding, and very eye-popping cinematography. News about the film’s existence in a cinematic universe all bt on this film’s box office numbers if they would consider a Transformers-like cinematic universe.

Snake Eyes slashes into theaters July 23rd in Dolby Cinemas and IMAX