Disney+ New Releases, June 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2021
Series with new episodes premiering weekly in June
- Big Shot
- Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, Season 3
- High School Musical: The Series, Season 2 (May 14)
- Loki (June 9)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Movies and complete series/seasons coming in June
June 4
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Disney Amphibia (S2)
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Marvel Studios Legends
- Us Again
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
June 11
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
- Zenimation (S2)
June 18
- Dino Ranch (S1)
- Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
- Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
- Luca
June 25
- Bunk’d (S4)
- PJ Masks (S4)
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
- When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
- Wolfgang