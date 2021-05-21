Disney+ New Releases, June 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2021

Series with new episodes premiering weekly in June

Big Shot

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, Season 3

High School Musical: The Series, Season 2 (May 14)

Loki (June 9)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Movies and complete series/seasons coming in June

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Marvel Studios Legends

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation (S2)

June 18

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca

June 25

Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

Wolfgang