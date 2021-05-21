Disney+ New Releases, June 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2021

Series with new episodes premiering weekly in June

  • Big Shot
  • Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, Season 3
  • High School Musical: The Series, Season 2 (May 14)
  • Loki (June 9)
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Movies and complete series/seasons coming in June

June 4

  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Disney Amphibia (S2)
  • Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
  • Marvel Studios Legends
  • Us Again
  • X-Men Origins: Wolverine

June 11

  • Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
  • The Happiest Millionaire
  • Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
  • Zenimation (S2)

June 18

  • Dino Ranch (S1)
  • Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
  • Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
  • Luca

June 25

  • Bunk’d (S4)
  • PJ Masks (S4)
  • Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
  • When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
  • Wolfgang
