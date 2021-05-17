Make no mistake about it, no matter what payment method you are thinking of using to fund an online sports betting account, you are going to find plenty of bookies that will accept the one you want to use, however, this guide is going to look at the pros and cons of using one of the many PayPal sports betting sites that are available online.

It is important to know however, that no two bookies are going to be offering you the same features on their online betting platform, and as such there are some things that you should also ensure a sportsbook does offer you as one of their customers to ensure you have a hassle-free gaming experience.

You also need to be aware of the tricks some bookies will pull, for whilst there are plenty of top-rated betting sites out there, sadly much like everything else in life there are some that will short-change you when it comes to the odds that they offer on their betting markets.

With all of the above in mind, below I will walk you through the many different aspects of switching your betting action online and giving you a few pointers of what makes on sportsbook much more appealing than most others too.

PayPal Keeps Your Bankroll in One Easy to Use Web Wallet

One thing that many punters much prefer doing is keeping their gambling bankroll away from prying eyes, and by that, I mean they do not want to use their debit card linked up to there bank account as their many betting site payment option.

The reason for that is many banks these days take a negative outlook at those who do use their bank accounts to gamble with and may often base their decision to lend money to those who do.

By using PayPal your gambling funds are kept completely separate from your bank account and as such any deposits you make and any withdrawals you make to and from your betting site accounts using PayPal will not show up as such on your bank account.

It is also true to say that the fees and charges for using PayPal are negligible when compared to most other betting site payment options too, and as such you are not going to see a large chunk of your deposits and withdrawals being used to feed additional fees and charges, which is often the case when you use some other form of payment method at a betting site.

To help you stay in control and gamble responsibly, make sure that you set yourself a deposit limit when betting online, for that way if you do have a run of bad luck, you are never going to be allowed to deposit more money into your betting site account than you chose as your deposit limit.

Bigger Betting Odds and Better Betting Promotional Offers

There are two main ways that you are always going to ensure that you get the maximum betting value when you do sign up to some online PayPal accepting sportsbooks, and the first is to only ever bet with bookies that are offering the best-valued betting odds.

I would suggest you make use of an odds comparison site, as that way you can instantly check out which bookies are offering the highest odds on any upcoming sporting events that you want to place a bet on.

Also, and this is important, all bookies that offer an online or even mobile betting platform or app are going to be offering you promotional offers, however it is important to be aware of the fact that often they are not as generous as they may first appear.

As a savvy punter, you will need to read through the terms and conditions attached to any betting sites bonuses, free bets and any other promotional offers they make available to you to ascertain just what value if any they offer you, so make sure that is something you always do.