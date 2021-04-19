Ah the summer, a time for beaches, tanning and above all else, movies! Every summer, the big studios such as: “Universal”, “Warner Bros”, and “Disney” release their big tent pole blockbusters to the public. Many of these films were slated for last year, but due to the pandemic some of these releases were pushed back in favor of larger audiences gathering to see these big budget features the way they were meant to be seen, in a big theater with a big crowd.

5. Luca

After the critical and commercial success of Pixar’s last film, Soul, many (including myself) have become big fans of what the co-Disney studio is up to next. Personally, I think it is a wonderful idea that Pixar is solely focusing on original projects rather than installments to pre-established properties. In Pixar’s Luca, two kids Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) grow up together in Italy until one of them finds a secret about each other, Luca is a sea monster! This whimsical tale of friendship comes to Disney+ June 17th.

4. A Quiet Place Part II

If there is one horror title that united everyone across the globe, its John Krasinski’s directorial debut A Quiet Place, a film about silence and overcoming boundaries to save your loved ones. After the financial smash that was the first film, Krasinski is back in the director’s chair to direct the sequel. This film is a continuation of that story. It is about a family looking to survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland inhabited by monsters that could be sensed by a spoken word. The film stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy. A Quiet Place Part II creepily makes its way to theaters May 28th!

3. In the Heights

Lin Manuel Miranda has become a cultural icon with his smash hit musical, Hamilton. The musical received universal praise and awards recognition that many forget that Miranda produced musicals before the smash hit. In the Heights is the newest musical adapted film starring Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera and tells the story of a store owner who is having uncertainty about his future after closing his store and soon retire to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmothers fortune. This comes from the same filmmaker who directed the phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians, so get ready for their to be a big cast and astounding set-pieces. The film hits theaters and HBO Max June 10th.

2. Spiral

Nobody loves horror like I do! Every year, studios release sequels or reboots to long running franchises and it makes me excited to see where they take pre-existing franchises. Saw is the next franchise in this category but it does not feature the iconic Jigsaw from the previous films. Spiral stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson as two cops who are trying to uncover a strange mystery that has been going on in their town. This is supposedly Chris Rock’s passion project and that fills me with so much giddy. The Saw franchise is known for going in new directions and Spiral looks to be another new take on this beloved franchise. Spiral makes its way into theaters May 13th.

1. F9: The Fast Saga

Audiences love big and over the top spectacles, which is why the Fast and the Furious franchise has been making a name for itself since 2001. In the tenth entry in this franchise, Dom and the rest of his crew must defeat an assassin team, however things take a turn for the worst when the leader of this group is Dom’s brother. The film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez. I’ve always been a fan of this franchise, each film has its moments cheese and silliness and this one looks to be the most over the top in the series, hell they’re going to space in this one! F9: The Fast Saga speeds its way into theaters June 25th.