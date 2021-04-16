Tyler, the Creator Net Worth in 2021: How Much is Tyler Worth Now?

Tyler Gregory Okonma or best known as Tyler, the Creator is one of the biggest and most successful musicians in the current millennium. He consistently continues to rank amongst the Billboard’s Top 100 upon each track release. Tyler has won one Grammy Award for “Best Rap Album” in 2019 for his recent release Igor. The real question is: after all of his success and fame, how much is he worth in 2021?

Tyler, the Creator Net Worth as of 2021: $16 million

After all of the tours, merchandise and his successful “Golf” clothing brand, Tyler remains to have a healthy living style of a net worth of $16 million.

Origin & Early Career

Tyler Okonma was born in Los Angeles, California on March 6th, 1991. He grew up with a single mother, due to his father leaving the family at a very young age. His first start in his music career was by taking off the covers of established albums and made up his own tracklists. He would then go onto take up the piano at age 14. He has attended about 12 different schools.

Odd Future

In 2007, Tyler and other artists, most famously Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean, would create a rap group titled “Odd Future”. Tyler’s initial intention for the group was to be a magazine. However that did not stop them from releasing their first mixtape titled The Odd Future Tape. The mixtape received decent reviews upon its release, many were looking very closely at the vocals done by Tyler. The group would then go on and create more albums such as The Odd Future Tape Vol 2, Radical and 12 Odd Future Songs. The group also debuted a sketch comedy show titled Loiter Squad for “Adult Swim”. The group no longer exists and broken up in 2015 after disputes between some of the members. Their music is still being played by fans around the world on streaming services and the group would create a launching point for solo careers for many of the members.

Tyler, The Creator’s Solo Career

If there is one thing fans of Tyler, The Creator know him by, it is for his solo career discography. Okonma would first make a name for himself, separate from the Odd Future group, with his first mixtape titled Bastard. The mixtape received attention from A list hip-hop artists such as: Rick Ross, Jay-Z and others. He would continue to gain a following after releases of albums such as: Goblin, Wolf, and Cherry Bomb. In each album he would be collaborating with more high caliber artists such as Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams and etc. It wasn’t until his 2017 album titled Flower Boy where he took the entire world by storm. The album would receive rave reviews and even earn Tyler’s first Grammy Award nomination for “Best Rap Album”. Many fans would curious on what Tyler had in store for fans next with his recent album titled Igor, and the rest is history. Many fans are wondering how Tyler can continue to impact the hip-hop scene and wonder if his previous album Igor can be topped.