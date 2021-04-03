‘Black Widow’ Trailer: Marvel Studios Released ‘Final Trailer’

Black Widow will be the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer and the highly-anticipated film is gearing up for its release by dropping the final trailer.

This weekend, Marvel Studios dropped what it has dubbed the final trailer with some new scenes.

The trailer starts out with a familiar scene before we get some flashbacks to Natasha’s childhood. It is going to be interesting to see how her story arc connects with characters we have met in the past.

We also get a look at Taskmaster, who is poised to become the movie’s villain as he attempts to hunt down Natasha.

“We have unfinished business,” the final trailer is captioned.

You can check out the trailer below.

Black Widow is set to release in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 9. Are you ready?