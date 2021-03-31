Jason Brian Goff, a 45-year-old janitor at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, Florida, will be spending the next two decades of his life behind bars.

According to the New York Post, Goff has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to filming underage students in the girls’ locker room with a cellphone taped to the inside wall of a gym locker.

Goff was charged with the production of child pornography.

“It is beyond reprehensible that this predator used his position of trust as a school employee to sexually exploit children,” Homeland Security Investigations Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips said.

From the report:

An analysis of Goff’s phone uncovered a 30-minute video that was filmed from a window into the girls’ locker room, where several female students were recorded changing clothes. The footage also briefly showed Goff’s school identification badge, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators also found disturbing videos and images of sexual abuse on his cellphone.