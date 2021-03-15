NFL Free Agency Betting Odds 2021: Latest News & Details

The 2021 NFL Free Agency period is now underway and the oddsmakers are beginning to share their thoughts on how the draft could play out.

The odds give us an idea of which teams could land some of the top players.

There are also betting odds focusing on who could be the next starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints following Drew Brees’ retirement.

What are the oddsmakers saying about the upcoming signings?

A look at the betting odds and ends can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Starting QB for Saints in Game 1 next season

Jameis Winston             4/7

Taysom Hill                   7/4

Other                            3/1

NFL Free Agency

 

Corey Davis Next Team if not Titans               

Packers                        15/4

Ravens                         4/1

Colts                            9/2

Giants                           9/2

WFT                             9/2

Cardinals                      5/1

Dolphins                       13/2

Eagles                          7/1

Patriots                         7/1

49ers                            9/1

Hunter Henry Next Team if not Chargers                    

Patriots                         11/4

Seahawks                     13/4

Jets                              7/2

Bengals                        4/1

Jaguars                        4/1

Panthers                       4/1

Bills                              9/2

                       

Jadeveon Clowney Next Team if not Titans     

Jets                              3/1

Ravens                         3/1

49ers                            4/1

Browns                         5/1

Colts                            5/1

Patriots                         5/1

Chargers                       11/2

WFT                             11/2

JuJu Smith-Schuster Next Team if not Steelers                     

Raiders                         9/4

Jets                              5/2

Cardinals                      6/1

Colts                            6/1

Bears                            8/1

Ravens                         8/1

Chargers                       9/1

Dolphins                       9/1

WFT                             9/1

Giants                           12/1

Patriots                         12/1

Kenny Golladay Next Team if not Lions                     

Jets                              2/1

Dolphins                       5/2

Giants                           3/1

Colts                            4/1

Eagles                          15/2

Jaguars                        10/1

Ravens                         10/1

Bears                            12/1

Packers                        12/1

Patriots                         12/1

Richard Sherman Next Team if not 49ers       

Browns                         5/2

Colts                            11/4

Cowboys                      5/1

Ravens                         5/1

Bucs                             11/2

Patriots                         11/2

Raiders                         11/2

Jets                              6/1

Shaq Barrett Next Team if not Bucs                

Bengals                        3/2

Giants                           3/1

Jaguars                        7/2

Patriots                         4/1

Jets                              5/1

Titans                           5/1

Cardinals                      9/1

Will Fuller Next Team if not Texans                

Packers                        2/1

Jets                              7/2

Chiefs                           4/1

Eagles                          5/1

Bucs                             6/1

Giants                           6/1

Saints                           6/1

Colts                            7/1

49ers                            15/2

