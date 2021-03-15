NFL Free Agency Betting Odds 2021: Latest News & Details

The 2021 NFL Free Agency period is now underway and the oddsmakers are beginning to share their thoughts on how the draft could play out.

The odds give us an idea of which teams could land some of the top players.

There are also betting odds focusing on who could be the next starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints following Drew Brees’ retirement.

What are the oddsmakers saying about the upcoming signings?

A look at the betting odds and ends can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Starting QB for Saints in Game 1 next season

Jameis Winston 4/7

Taysom Hill 7/4

Other 3/1

NFL Free Agency

Corey Davis Next Team if not Titans

Packers 15/4

Ravens 4/1

Colts 9/2

Giants 9/2

WFT 9/2

Cardinals 5/1

Dolphins 13/2

Eagles 7/1

Patriots 7/1

49ers 9/1

Hunter Henry Next Team if not Chargers

Patriots 11/4

Seahawks 13/4

Jets 7/2

Bengals 4/1

Jaguars 4/1

Panthers 4/1

Bills 9/2

Jadeveon Clowney Next Team if not Titans

Jets 3/1

Ravens 3/1

49ers 4/1

Browns 5/1

Colts 5/1

Patriots 5/1

Chargers 11/2

WFT 11/2

JuJu Smith-Schuster Next Team if not Steelers

Raiders 9/4

Jets 5/2

Cardinals 6/1

Colts 6/1

Bears 8/1

Ravens 8/1

Chargers 9/1

Dolphins 9/1

WFT 9/1

Giants 12/1

Patriots 12/1

Kenny Golladay Next Team if not Lions

Jets 2/1

Dolphins 5/2

Giants 3/1

Colts 4/1

Eagles 15/2

Jaguars 10/1

Ravens 10/1

Bears 12/1

Packers 12/1

Patriots 12/1

Richard Sherman Next Team if not 49ers

Browns 5/2

Colts 11/4

Cowboys 5/1

Ravens 5/1

Bucs 11/2

Patriots 11/2

Raiders 11/2

Jets 6/1

Shaq Barrett Next Team if not Bucs

Bengals 3/2

Giants 3/1

Jaguars 7/2

Patriots 4/1

Jets 5/1

Titans 5/1

Cardinals 9/1

Will Fuller Next Team if not Texans

Packers 2/1

Jets 7/2

Chiefs 4/1

Eagles 5/1

Bucs 6/1

Giants 6/1

Saints 6/1

Colts 7/1

49ers 15/2