Top Five MotorBike Maintenance Tips for Beginners

If you’re the type that fancies getting your hands dirty while knowing your bike, here’s the chance for you to know what makes your motorbike tick and purr. A bit of DIY maintenance is important for the wellbeing of your motorbike and also your own safety. Riders are advised to always check or inspect their motorbikes before taking it out for riding. However if you don’t know how to inspect your bike or don’t know what is on your motorbike, you just have to consult your user manual to guide you in your inspections. Your user manual is also important as it is the holy book of your motorbike — it essentially details the dos and don’ts of your bike. So you can’t ever neglect the instructions in your user manual.

If you just bought your bike and want to know how to take care of it and prevent all the knocking and little maintenance issues, this is the right article for you. If you also wish to save money on motorbike maintenance by doing your maintenance yourself, this is just the thing for you.

Maintaining Your Motorbike

Maintenance is very important for the good health and long live of any machine or equipment. DIY maintenance also saves money and ensure you know your bike in and out. If you’re a beginner, here are five tips to effectively maintaining your motorbike.

Oil check and change.

The engine is one of the most important components of your motorbike — a faulty engine won’t start your motorbike. And what’s worse? It could happen to you anywhere and anytime. This is why it is very very important that you always check your engine oil and change it after your bike has travelled the required number of miles. The process of changing your engine oil can be messy, but that’s no problem for you is it? When changing your engine oil you must make sure to protect your engine with aluminum foil to guide against drippage. For instructions on how to get to your oil fill plug and how to change your bikes engine oil, consult the owner’s manual.

Air Filter Maintenance.

Your bike’s air filter is the component that keeps your engine free of dirt and debris. If your air filter is not properly maintained and changed as and when due, then your engine will be in trouble. This would in turn affect the performance of your bike. Air filter maintenance is quite simple — because your bike’s air filter can be easily accessed. But this is not an excuse not to consult the owner’s manual for guidance.

Maintaining Tire Pressure.

Inspecting and maintaining your tire pressure is also very easy. If you’re a professional motorbike rider or a motorbike sports enthusiast, you have to be always conscious of your tire pressure and thread. These are the things that are the difference between a win and a loss. You can check your tire pressure by locating the bike’s valve, removing the cap and reading the pressure by fixing an air pressure gauge on the valve.

Changing the coolant.

The coolant is the substance that prevents your engine from overheating, freezing or corroding — it essentially serves to keep the engine in top condition. You have to consult your owner’s manual to get access to the coolant drain pipe — you’ll have to remove or unscrew some things, your user manual can guide you on this without risking damage.

Brakes.

Inspecting and maintaining your brake pads is very important. It is recommended that you inspect your brake fluid level regularly, and you should also change your brake oil every one or two years. Additionally, make sure to change your brake pads before they wear down to metal.