Zendaya Net Worth 2020: How Much is Zendaya Worth?

With the recent release of Euphoria Special Episode Part 1: Rue and her other upcoming projects, Zendaya is continuously on the agenda. According to Celebrity Net Worth , her net value is $15 million at only 24. With her ambition and success at this age, we have no doubt that she will take over the world in a few years!

Dating History

Zendaya mostly keeps her love life pretty private; however, there were several names that she was linked with over the years. In an interview with Vogue in 2017, she opened up about her secret boyfriend. Zendaya claimed that he was her first love and they were involved for 4 years. Although she didn’t give a name, many people assumed Trevor Jackson, who Zendaya co-starred in his music video “Like We Grown ” in 2013. There were rumors about them getting together at the time, but they both denied it. In summer 2017, there were rumors that Zendaya and her Spiderman: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland were together. But they both claimed they are just good friends. Zendaya said about Holland: “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.” In August 2019, she was spotted vacationing with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi and the rumors started immediately. Although they both said they are “just friends,” Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were spotted kissing in February 2020 NYC. However, Jacob Elordi was spotted with Kaia Geber a few months later. It seems like they split up and Zendaya is single now!

Her Career

Zendaya began her career with fashion modeling for several brands such as Macy’s, Mervyns and Old Navy. She also starred in commercials and music videos. In 2009, she was a featured performer in the Kidz Bop music video for the cover of Hot’n Cold by Katy Perry.

Her big break was in 2010 when she was cast in the famous Disney Channel show Shake it Up . The show reached 6.2 million viewers, and it became Disney Channel’s highest-rated premiere.

In 2011, she released her independent single “ Swag it Out, ” which millions loved. The same year she featured Bella Thorne in “ Watch Me, ” which made 86 at the Billboard hot 100. Her first movie was the Disney Channel Original “ Frenemies ” in 2012. The same year, on February 29, the promotional song “Something to Dance For ” was released. Also, she was the youngest contestant ever to participate in “Dancing With the Stars ” at age 16.

In 2013, she released her self-titled debut album, preceded by one of her most famous songs, “ Replay .” She was selected Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month on NBC’S Today and cast as the lead on “K.C. Undercover .”

In 2015, she even got her own Barbie replicating her Oscar’s look. The same year, she featured Chris Brown in “Something New ,” and her own clothing line Daya went on sale. The following year, she starred in Spider-Man Homecoming and The Greatest Showman.

She parted with Disney Channel in 2018 and started a new chapter of her life. The same year, Tommy X Zendaya capsule collections went on sale, and she became a spokesmodel for Lancome in 2019.

Later in July 2019, she was cast in the HBO Drama series Euphoria as Rue, the series’s narrator. This was a different role in watching our beloved Disney Princess since Rue was a teenage drug addict suffering from depression. Her performance was so successful that The New Yorker’s Doreen St. Felix deemed her “the best part” of the series. With Rue, she delivered such heavy feelings so beautifully that most viewers did not have a hard time getting into the series. Euphoria is a glamorous but at the same time very dark show. It is filled with metaphors and symbols, which are used to reflect the characters’ psychological states. Rue Bennet, one of the most troubled characters in the series, was such an excellent fit for Zendaya that we can not imagine anyone else in her shoes! She played the part so well that she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as the youngest winner of all time. The shows’ second season was postponed due to the pandemic. However, Special Episode Part 1: Rue was recently released, starring mostly Zendaya from the main cast. Although it was very satisfying to watch Rue Bennet again, we can’t wait for new episodes!

Now Zendaya is preparing for many projects alongside Euphoria, such as Malcolm & Marie and A White Lie. She is now only 24 and worth $15 million. But honestly, she pretty much earned it, no doubt about that.