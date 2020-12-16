The Amazing Race returned for season 32 of the long-running reality series on Wednesday, October 14 with host Phil Keoghan welcoming 11 brand new teams who began racing across the world for their shot at $1 million.

This week, we have reached the season finale.

Among the competitors on season 32 are former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, who played together as members of the Carolina Panthers and were eliminated on the penultimate episode.

The season was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic and includes pit stops in France, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Brazil.

‘The Amazing Race 32’ Cast

DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge

Ages: 36 and 34

Former NFL stars from Charlotte, N.C., and Middleburg, Fla. Eswar and Aparna Dhinakaran Ages: 24 and 26

Siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, Calif. Jerry and Frank Eaves Ages: 61 and 25

Father and son from Louisville, Ky. Kaylynn and Haley Williams Ages: 30 and 31

Sisters from Bluffton, S.C. Hung Nguyen and Chee Lee Ages: 39 and 38

Married parents from Houston, Texas Kellie Brinkley LaVonne Idlette Ages: 37 and 34

Olympic hurdlers from Richmond, Va. and Hampton, Va. Leo Brown and Alana Folsom Ages: 31 and 29

Dating from Somerville, Mass. Michelle and Victoria Newland Ages: 34 and 33

Sisters from Lafayette, La. Cody Buell and Nathan Worthington Ages: 33 and 39

Best friends from Dayton, Tenn. and Paint Lick, Ky. Maddison and Riley McKibbin Ages: 29 and 31

Pro volleyball players and brothers from Honolulu, Hawaii Will Jardell and James Wallington Ages: 30 and 31

Dating from Nederland, Texas and Grand Rapids, Mich.