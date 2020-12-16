21 Savage Net Worth 2020: How Much Is Savage Worth?

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known professionally as 21 Savage, is one of the most popular and respected hip-hop artists of 2020. Boasting a resume of two mixtapes, three collaborative albums, two solo albums, a variety of show-stealing features, and a Grammy award, 21 Savage has cemented himself as one of the most influential rappers of this generation.

21 Savage Net Worth as of 2020: $12 Million

Following the recent release of Savage Mode II, as well as a couple of standout features throughout 2020, Savage’s net worth has reached a remarkable $12 million.

Early Life: London to Atlanta

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was born on October 22, 1992. He was born in London, England, where he lived with his parents, Heather Carmillia Joseph and Kevin Cornelius Emmons. Their separation seven years later caused Abraham-Joseph and his mother to relocate to Atlanta, Georgia. The future rap star bounced between different school districts and youth detention centers in the Atlanta area before dropping out in his freshman year of high school. This led Abraham-Jospeh to a life of gang affiliation, drug dealing, robbing, and car theft. After quickly losing two of his best friends to this lifestyle, Abraham-Joseph turned his attention to rapping.

Career Beginnings: Locally Famous

Having created the moniker of 21 Savage, he released his debut mixtapes, The Slaughter Tape and Slaughter King, in 2015. He achieved local success, being dubbed an “underground hero in Atlanta” by Interview Magazine. Fans loved hearing the vivid storytelling and gruesome reality of his past street life as Savage often recounts his criminal activities over menacing trap beats. He is known for his villainous demeanor and monotone vocals. Savage’s early success paralleled the career of fellow Atlanta rapper and his cousin, Young Nudy.

2016-2017: Rise to Rap Stardom

21 Savage was named to the 2016 “Freshman Class” of XXL, a significant honor for any upcoming hip-hop artist. He fed off this momentum by releasing Savage Mode, the collaborative mixtape with fellow Atlanta resident and rising producer Metro Boomin. The success of Savage Mode earned Savage his first platinum certification for the song “X” featuring another Atlanta native, hip-hop icon Future.

Savage’s increasing popularity landed him a deal with Epic Records. His first studio album, Issa Album, was released on July 7, 2017, and featured the hit single, “Bank Account”. Savage’s impressive 2017 was far from over, as he featured on Post Malone’s “Rockstar” which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. On Halloween 2017, 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin released Without Warning, a collaborative album named after its surprise release. The critically acclaimed album also includes features from Travis Scott and Quavo.

2018-Present: Rap Icon

After landing several impressive features on Metro Boomin’s solo album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, 21 Savage ended the year by releasing his second studio album, I Am > I Was, on December 21, 2018. The album included features from Post Malone, Childish Gambino, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Offset, Gunna, Lil Baby, Project Pat, and Schoolboy Q. The J. Cole assisted “A Lot” earned 21 Savage his first Grammy award.

Following a relatively quiet 2019, Savage returned in 2020 with longtime collaborator Metro Boomin to release their highly anticipated follow up, Savage Mode II. With features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy and narration from Morgan Freeman, the album is widely regarded as one of the best hip hop releases of the year, peaking at number one on the Billboard 200.

The future is bright for 21 Savage. He continues to grow as an artist, expanding his lyrical content with each release. He has evolved from Atlanta’s underground hero to globally recognized hip-hop supervillain, and the more music he releases, the more accolades can be expected.