Disney+ New Releases, December 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of December 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
With the holidays approaching, there will be plenty of films and shows centering around Christmas season.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in December 2020.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In December 2020
December 4
Anastasia
Mulan
Big
Big Sharks RuleMan vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
The Mandalorian Chapter 14
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf
December 11
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian Chapter 15
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date
December 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory’s Reef Cam
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
The Mandalorian: Chapter 16
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble, Just the Four of Us
December 25
Soul
Pixar SparkShort Burrow
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
