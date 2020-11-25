Disney+ New Releases, December 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of December 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

With the holidays approaching, there will be plenty of films and shows centering around Christmas season.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in December 2020.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In December 2020

December 4

Anastasia

Mulan

Big

Big Sharks RuleMan vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian Chapter 14

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf

December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian Chapter 15

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date

December 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian: Chapter 16

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble, Just the Four of Us

December 25

Soul

Pixar SparkShort Burrow

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

Burrow