WATCH: Donald Trump Introduces Lil Pump at Rally as ‘Little Pimp’

Donald Trump held one final rally behind the 2020 presidential election in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For his big appearance, the president called on some star power.

While Joe Biden and his campaign were accompanied by Lady Gaga and John Legend, Trump brought rapper Lil Pump on the stage.

Pump had recently endorsed the president while slamming Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Unfortunately for Trump, he didn’t seem to know the rapper’s name.

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

“Speaking of sound, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp.

“There he is. How’s it going? Do you want to come up and say something? Do you want to? Come on. Little Pump, come on, come on up here. Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?”

The rapper then came on the stage and gave his own remarks.

“Hello everybody, how you guys feeling? I come here to say: Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country,” he said. “You brought the troops home, and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 2020 20, don’t forget that! Don’t forget that, and do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Election Day is today, so get out and vote.