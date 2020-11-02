WATCH: Jon Jones Chases Suspected Robber With Shotgun

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was once again trending in the headlines over the weekend. This time around, Jones was allegedly targeted by a burglar at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a video that was posted to social media and later deleted, surveillance video showed a suspected robber inspecting vehicles outside of Jones’ home.

Then, Jones emerged from the garage with a shotgun and chased the potential robber away.

Check it out:

Jon Jones just posted a video on his Instagram account where someone tried to rob him! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pAUToYJZpm — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 1, 2020

According to MMA Mania, Jones had captioned the video, “Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. Young people, I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions.”

Now, it should go without saying that it’s never smart to mess with a professional fighter like Jon Jones.

Messing with them when they are armed with a shotgun? Even worse.