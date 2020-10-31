Anderson Silva entered the UFC Octagon for what could be the final fight of his illustrious career on Saturday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 39 at the UFC Apex.

Silva started off the fight strong before Hall found his momentum in Round 3 and secure a knockdown before Silva was saved by the buzzer.

In Round 4, Hall picked up where he left off and dropped Silva before finishing off with some ground-and-pound until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight.

If you missed out on Saturday’s action, we have you covered.

Here are some of the top highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 39 main event.

IT'S OVER! Hall catches Silva and ends it with some ground strikes 👊#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/7Nx1W7AKKF — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 1, 2020

A complete look at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 results can be seen below.

Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 1:24

Bryce Mitchell def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Greg Hardy def. Maurice Greene via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:12

Kevin Holland def. Charlie Ontiveros via verbal submission (injury) – Round 1, 2:39

Thiago Moises def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Hernandez def. Chris Gruetzemacher via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:46

Adrian Yanez def. Victor Rodriguez via knockout (head kick) – Round 1, 2:46

Sean Strickland def. Jack Marshman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Witt def. Cole Williams via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:09

Dustin Jacoby def. Justin Ledet via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:38

Miles Johns def. Kevin Natividad via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 2:51