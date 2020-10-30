UFC on ESPN+ 39 Weigh-in Results: Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas this weekend for UFC on ESPN+ 39 at the UFC Apex.

The event is headlined by a middleweight scrap between Uriah Hall and former champion Anderson Silva, who said this would be his final fight.

In the co-main event of the night, Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell square off at featherweight.

Other bouts on the main card include Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros, Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy, and the main card opener between Bobby Green and Thiago Moises.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 39 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Anderson Silva (184)

Andre Fili (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Kevin Holland (185.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)

Maurice Greene (250) vs. Greg Hardy ()

Bobby Green (155) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Chris Gruetzemacher (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Victor Rodriquez (133) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Jack Marshman (187.5)* vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Cole Williams (175.5)* vs. Jason Witt (170.5)

Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205.5)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Kevin Natividad (134.5)

*Marshman missed the middleweight limit by 1.5 pounds. He will be fined 20 percent of his purse.

**Williams missed the welterweight limit by 4.5 pounds. He will be fined 40 percent of his purse.