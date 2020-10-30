Kanye Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Father

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday this week and received a very special gift from husband Kanye West.

Kanye decided he would be giving Kim a life-sized hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, rose to nationwide prominence as an attorney for NFL star O.J. Simpson during his murder trial.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly,” the hologram Robert Kardashian says. “Look at you. You’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brothers and the kids every day.”

Kim shared a video of the hologram saying, “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”

I guess we all have to step up our gift-giving moving forward.