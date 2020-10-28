UFC 254 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

UFC 254 is in the books, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from continuing to talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impressive main event performance against Justin Gaethje to unify the lightweight championship.

Nurmagomedov scored a second-round triangle choke victory over Gaethje to cap off the night, before leaving his gloves in the center of the stage and retiring.

In the co-main event of the night, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker put on a masterclass performance against Jared Cannonier to earn a unanimous decision win.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 254: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 254: Fight Motion” below.

Take a slow-motion look at the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje, where lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title and improved to 29-0.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s pay-per-view, we have you covered.

The full event results from UFC 254 can be seen below.

UFC 254 Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via technical submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:34 – to defend lightweight title

Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:15

Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:18

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:31

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via knockout (puches) – Round 1, 4:19

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:59

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:40

Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung declared split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00

Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:00