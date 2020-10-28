A cockfight turned deadly in the Philippines when police officers showed up to bust the operation, according to a report from CNN.

Officers reportedly showed up at the Northern Samar province to break up illegal cockfights when one officer was killed by a rooster. Lieutenant Christian Bolok was struck in the femoral artery by a blade attached to one of the roosters as he was retrieving it.

Three men were arrested, while three others remain at large following the raid. Seven roosters, money, and two sets of metal blades were also confiscated from the scene.

“I have a heavy heart as we have lost a brother who sacrificed his own life in the name of service,” said Northern Samar police provincial director Arnel Apud in a statement. “The (Philippine National Police) grieves the untimely death of Lt. Bolok and extends its deepest sympathy to his family and relatives.”

The sport of cockfighting was recently banned in the Philippines back in August.